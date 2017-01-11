Man Utd end interest in £38m Defender

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has for now stalled over a move for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, BBC Sport claims.

The Sweden international has been constantly linked with a move to Old Trafford this month, but neither club are yet to make any announcement over the proposed transfer.



Benfica have recently solved their dispute over the sell-on clause with Swedish part-timers Vasteras, but it seems that the move could be put on hold once again.



BBC Sport claims that Mourinho is content with his present options in defence and does not feel the need to spend on a new defender in the winter transfer window.



Former ace Patrice Evra has been also linked with a surprise return to Manchester United after deciding that he would leave Juventus in the winter transfer window.

