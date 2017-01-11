Manchester United Face Competition in Race for Kostas Manolas

Manchester United is set to face competition from Inter Milan in their pursuit of AS Roma’s central defender Kostas Manolas .





Having lost Eric Bailly to AFCON duty and failing to agree a deal for Victor Lindelof, Manolas has now emerged as United’s primary target for the ongoing transfer window.



However, United are being rivaled by Inter Milan in the race for Manolas’ signature. The Italians’ newfound interest in Manolas means that United are willing to pay as much as £50 million to secure the services of the Greek international.



Jose Mourinho has been on the lookout for a central defender so as to strengthen his defense; and looked set to land Benfica’s Lindelof until negotiations failed to go through. United are currently in the midst of a clutter of fixtures that sees their bench strength being tested to the fullest.



Finally, though United are on a run of 9 consecutive wins in all competitions while playing Chris Smalling and Phil Jones at the heart of their defense, Mourinho is still keen on adding greater depth to his squad, as he and his team look to keep their winning momentum going.

