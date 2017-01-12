Carl Jenkinson to swap Arsenal for Crystal Palace

Arsenal are to sell right back Carl Jenkinson to Crystal Palace this week in a deal worth a reported 6.5 million GBP. Jenkinson will sign a five year contract at Selhurst Park.





The full back has struggled to oust Hector Bellerin from Arsenal's first team and after two loan spells at West Ham, has decided to depart the Emirates for a new challenge.



The 24-year-old has 18 months left on his contract at Arsenal and Sam Allardyce the Crystal Palace manager is desperate to bolster his defence for the second half of the Premier League season.



According to reports, a deal for Jenkinson should be signed and sealed by this weekend.

