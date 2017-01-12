Chelsea table bid for Virgil van Dijk

Chelsea are understood to have been in contact with Southampton regarding a move for defender Virgil van Dijk . The former Celtic man has been a revelation since his move to the Saints, with a deal for Man City falling through just last month.





The defender has taken the Premier League by storm and now Chelsea manager Antonio Conte wants to move quickly to beat rivals to the signing of van Dijk.



According to multiple reports, the centre back is ready to quit St Mary's as he pursues regular Champions League action.



The defender will be allowed to leave Southampton for a fee of around 27 million GBP.

