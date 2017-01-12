Mertesacker told he is staying at Arsenal

German defender Per Mertesacker has been informed that he will not be allowed to leave Arsenal after his return from injury is complete. The centre back had been wanted by numerous Bundesliga sides.





Arsene Wenger has told Mertesacker that he is still an important member of the club's first team and he will receive first team football in the upcoming weeks. The Gunners are concerned that Laurent Koscielny could tire in the upcoming weeks and will need a rest and that Mertesacker is a valid option as a replacement.



According to reports, the 32-year-old has 18 months left on his Gunners deal and will possibly earn a new contract at the end of this campaign.

