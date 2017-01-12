Sunderland, Watford eye Tom Cleverley move
Sunderland and Watford are battling for the signing of Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley. The England international central midfielder will be allowed to leave Goodison Park during the January transfer window.
The 27-year-old central midfielder, who has been with Everton since 2015, has been told that he is allowed to leave Goodison Park by manager Ronald Koeman and Premier League duo Sunderland and Watford are monitoring his situation.
Cleverley has 2 and a half years remaining on his Toffees deal and will be allowed to quit for a fee of around 4.5 million GBP.
Cleverley has 13 caps for England's national team.
