Man Utd extend Marouane Fellaini contract

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has decided to activate a clause in Marouane Fellaini 's contract which will see him remain at Old Trafford until June 2018.





The 29-year-old had the option of a year's extension on the four-year contract he signed after joining from Everton in 2013.



Fellaini has turned out to be pantomime villain among the United faithful since he conceded a penalty against the Toffees which cost his side a valuable win at Goodison.



However, despite this, Mourinho has been impressed by the player's off-field behaviour, and this has urged him to trigger the 12-month extension on Fellaini's contract.



The Belgian footballer provided a late goal in his side's 2-0 win over Hull City which puts them on the brink of the EFL Cup final.

