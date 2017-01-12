Eye Football

Man Utd extend Marouane Fellaini contract

Fellaini to remain at United until 2018

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has decided to activate a clause in Marouane Fellaini's contract which will see him remain at Old Trafford until June 2018.



The 29-year-old had the option of a year's extension on the four-year contract he signed after joining from Everton in 2013.

Fellaini has turned out to be pantomime villain among the United faithful since he conceded a penalty against the Toffees which cost his side a valuable win at Goodison.

However, despite this, Mourinho has been impressed by the player's off-field behaviour, and this has urged him to trigger the 12-month extension on Fellaini's contract.

The Belgian footballer provided a late goal in his side's 2-0 win over Hull City which puts them on the brink of the EFL Cup final.