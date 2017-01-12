Aitor Karanka to block Downing's Palace switch

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka will reportedly deny Stewart Downing from joining a fellow Premier League rival this month. The ex-England international is free to leave the club on a short-term loan having failed to establish as a regular from the starting line-up.





Downing, 32, has attracted interest from both Crystal Palace and Newcastle United in recent weeks, and it is said that the former have a better chance of landing the player, given their top-flight status.



However, according to The Telegraph, the attacker is likely to be on a collision course with Karanka, who is reluctant on sending his player to a direct relegation rival.



The former Liverpool man will still an offer from Newcastle United, but it is yet to be seen whether he would return to the Championship for the North East club.

