West Ham open to Dimitri Payet sale?

French outfit Marseille are prepared to spend big to re-sign Dimitri Payet from West Ham United this month.

The France international was a fan favourite in his time at Marseille before moving to the Hammers in a £10m deal in 2015.



Since then, he has been a consistent performer for the East London outfit, and his showing earned him a fresh long-term contract in early 2016.



Interest in the Frenchman has been high since his Euro 2016 showing with France, and according to Bleacher Report, the attacker could be heading for a winter exit after the club failed to meet his expectations.



The 29-year-old would have hoped to challenge for the European places this season and the club are now in mid-table following what was a mediocre start to the campaign in August.



Marseille currently under a new ownership, are prepared to test the Hammers' resolve in the transfer window whilst the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal are also in the running to sign the 35m-rated winger.



Payet has netted three goals and six assists in all competitions for West Ham United this season.

