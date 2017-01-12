Krychowiak free to choose fresh club

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have decided to place Grzegorz Krychowiak in the transfer market following his disappointing spell at Parc des Princes.





The Poland international was linked with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United in the summer of 2016 before Les Parisiens managed to prize the player away from Sevilla.



According to The Sun, manager Unai Emery is open to the sale of his midfield anchorman after he failed to live up to his expectations.



The 26-year-old has started just six Ligue 1 outings this season, and his situation is unlikely to improve in the near future.



Krychowiak was recruited from Sevilla for an initial fee of around £30m, and Les Parisiens will probably hold out for a similar sum for his sale this winter.



The midfielder clinched back-to-back Europa League titles with Sevilla before moving to the French capital.

