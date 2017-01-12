Chelsea Identify Ben Gibson as Replacement for John Terry

Chelsea has identified Middlesbrough’s Ben Gibson as a potential replacement for their outgoing skipper John Terry .





As good as Chelsea have been under Antonio Conte this season, Terry has hardly featured for the Blues in their campaign, so far. Therefore it comes as no surprise that Chelsea is seeking a long term replacement for the former England international, with Gibson being seen as the one to fill the seemingly immanent void



Terry on the other hand, is almost certain to leave Stamford Bridge and it’s only a matter of finding a suitable destination for his move. While Terry has been subject to interest from the Chinese Super League, there has also been talk of a possible loan move to Bournemouth.



When Terry does leave Stamford Bridge, he is certain to leave behind a legacy, as arguably the most successful captain in the club’s history; for under his leadership there isn’t an accolade that Chelsea hasn’t won.

