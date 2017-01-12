Tottenham Hotspurs Keeping a Close Eye on Ross Barkley’s Situation at Everton

Tottenham Hotspurs are said to be keeping a close eye on Ross Barkley ’s situation at Everton, as a potential move for the England international may be on the cards.





Though Barkley was once an indispensible part of the Everton setup under Roberto Martinez, he hasn’t been able to replicate that form under the current management of Ronald Koeman.



Injuries and an inconsistent run of form have seen Barkley slip in and out of the Everton starting lineup this season.



And now, the recent arrivals of Morgan Schneiderlin and Ishak Belfodil may deem Barkley to be surplus to requirements at Goodison Park, in which case, a move away maybe perfectly timed for both, the player as well as the club.



If Barkley does move to White Hart Lane, he is certain to add more firepower to the already formidable Spurs frontline. However, it is also likely that Barkley may have to play second fiddle to either Christian Eriksen, or Dele Alli.

