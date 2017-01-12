Rangers complete Jon Toral signing

Scottish side Rangers have completed the signing of Arsenal youngster Jon Toral on loan for the campaign.





The 21-year-old joined the Gunners from the La Masia academy in the summer of 2011 and has since had injuries which have dented his progress.



Toral had a rather dull stint with Granada in the first-half of the season, and this urged the Gunners' hierarchy to recall the Spaniard in order for him to pursue a temporary move to the Rangers.



The youngster has previously had successful loan spells with Brentford and Birmingham City in the Championship, and the latest move could well decide his Gunners' future.



Toral arrived at the Emirates alongside Hector Bellerin six years ago and Arsenal still have hope that the player could match the progress of his compatriot.

