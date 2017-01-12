Everton agree striker signing

Everton have reportedly settled on a £10.4m sum to sign Standard Liege striker Ishak Belfodil . The Algerian international will undergo a medical with the Toffees ahead of signing a three-year contract.

The Toffees had initially failed with an £8.5m offer for the 25-year-old before they came up with a renewed £10.4m bid.



Belfodil has already netted 10 times in 21 outings for Liege this season, and he has been identified as a suitable companion to Romelu Lukaku in the front line.



Ronald Koeman's side have already signed Ademola Lookman this month, and with deals agreed for both Morgan Schneiderlin (Manchester United) and Belfodil, the club look in a good shape in the second half of the campaign.



Everton have also tabled a £15m approach for Atalanta BC's Franck Kessie, which has been turned down.

