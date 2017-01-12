Tom Cleverley undergoing Watford medical

Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley is reportedly undergoing a series of medical tests ahead of his proposed loan switch to Watford.





The England international will link up with the Hornets on a short-term loan for the season despite manager Ronald Koeman being initially keen on a permanent deal.



Cleverley has made just four league starts at Goodison Park this term, and the impending arrival of Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United has urged him to consider his future elsewhere.



The likes of Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion, and Newcastle United have all been credited with interest for the 27-year-old, but a move to Vicarage Road is what pleased him the most.



Watford are expected to announce Cleverley's arrival in the next 24 hours, and it will be known whether they have agreed on a buy option at the end of the campaign.

