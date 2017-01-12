Swansea City sign Luciano Narsingh

Swansea City have secured the signing of Dutch footballer Luciano Narsingh on a two-and-a-half-year contract. The Welsh outfit have managed to lure the player on a cut-price deal after he failed to agree terms at PSV Eindhoven.

Narsingh, 26, was in the final six months of his PSV contract, and this lured them to accept a £4m package from the Swans for the winger.



The Netherlands international becomes Paul Clement's first signing as the Swans boss, but he will play no part against Arsenal on Saturday as he is still carrying a minor calf problem.



Narsingh has been awarded the number 28 shirt at the Liberty Stadium, and he will need to quickly gel into a side which needs positive results in the coming months.



Swansea City will be hoping to come up their best game this weekend when they host title hopefuls Arsenal in the Premier League.

