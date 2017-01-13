Man Utd prepare £40m bid for midfielder amid Chelsea interest

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is prepared to step up his pursuit of Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko amid interest from former club Chelsea.

The France under-21 international is said to be on the radar of both Premier League clubs with the Blues in particular keen on his services this month.



According to The Star, the Special One has identified the Frenchman as his main prime target for the transfer window after getting to know of the Blues' ongoing pursuit.



Mourinho had initially planned to make a swoop for the midfielder in the summer, but United will now lodge a formal bid this month following competition from the Premier League leaders.



Monaco are said to be open to offloading their key midfielder this winter provided any club matches their £40m asking price.



Bakayoko, who has featured for France at all youth levels, is expected to earn a call-up to the senior squad later this year.

