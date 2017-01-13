West Ham near Scott Hogan signing

West Ham United have reportedly reached a conclusion over the signing of Scott Hogan from Championship side Brentford. The Hammers have agreed on an initial £9m plus an additional £6m for the striker.





Slaven Bilic's side were on the trail of the player since the start of the month, and they have now finalized an agreement after having three previous bids rebuffed.



Former club Rochdale are entitled to about 25 percent of the transfer fee, and this kept the Championship club negotiating a higher price for their centre-forward.



Hogan has already netted 14 goals for the Bees this season, but he will have huge boots to fill at the London Stadium with Bilic hopeful that the 24-year-old can impress in the top flight.



The Hammers made a rather poor business in the summer with loan signings Simone Zaza and Jonathan Calleri both failing to live up to their hype.

