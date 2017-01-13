West Brom plan Robert Snodgrass bid

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly joined West Ham United in the chase to sign Hull City attacker Robert Snodgrass . The Republic of Ireland international is contracted to the Tigers until the summer of 2018.





Snodgrass, 29, had recently declined to sign a long-term deal with the Tigers, and this made them activate a 12-month extension present on his previous deal.



Slaven Bilic's side are reported to have recently failed with an improved £5m bid for the Scottish footballer, but the Baggies are hopeful of beating their rivals to the player.



National teammate Darren Fletcher is expected to make contact with the in-form winger in order to lure him to the Midlands in the transfer window.



Hull City are currently rockbottom of the Premier League, and the departure of Snodgrass this month would be a catastrophe in their bid to beat the drop.



Snodgrass has notched seven goals and two assists for Hull City this season, which contributes to more than one-third of the club's tally.

