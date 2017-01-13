Jesse Lingard agrees fresh Man Utd contract
Manchester United ace Jesse Lingard has agreed on a fresh long-term contract which will see him earn wages of around £95,000-a-week.
The England international has received a substantial increase on his previous weekly salary of just £30,000-a-week.
Lingard, 24, had been initially reluctant to extend his contract at Old Trafford, and this had linked him with a move to Arsenal of all clubs.
Since then, he has managed to reach a breakthrough in negotiations with Manchester United, and according to The Sun, he has finalized a four-year deal with the FA Cup holders.
The attacker has been a key player for the Red Devils since the start of last season, and his sublime volley in the 2-1 FA Cup final win over Crystal Palace has sealed his place as a favourite among the United faithful.
