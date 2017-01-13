Man Utd want Paulo Dybala for £50m

Premier League giants Manchester United will reportedly rival Barcelona and Real Madrid in the chase to sign Juventus' Paulo Dybala next season.

The Argentine has emerged as a top performer for the Old Lady in recent years, but he could be tempted for a bigger challenge with Gonzalo Higuain now occupying the main role.



Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked with potential moves for the 23-year-old in the summer, and according to The Star, the Red Devils will offer strong competition in the chase.



Manager Jose Mourinho is said to be eyeing a new centre-forward to lead the line next term with Zlatan Ibrahimovic expected to have a drop in his performance levels.



Zlatan, 35, has been simply sensational for the Red Devils despite his age, but there is every possibility he may lose his goalscoring instincts during the 2017/18 campaign.



Manchester United are currently sixth in the league standings, just three points of arch-rivals Manchester City, who hold the final Champions League position.

