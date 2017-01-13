Chelsea to sign Dimitri Payet?

Premier League toppers Chelsea are eyeing a shock move for Dimitri Payet in the current transfer window. The France international has highlighted his intention to leave West Ham United.





Hammers boss Slaven Bilic confirmed on Thursday that Payet has requested to leave the club, but they will not entertain offers for the player this month.



Former club Marseille have already had a £19m bid dismissed for the French winger, but according to The Sun, the Blues are set to make an offer of their own for the 29-year-old.



Antonio Conte's side were initially hoping to prize Arturo Vidal away from Bayern Munich in January, but their chances have been dented after manager Carlo Ancelotti iterated that none of his players are up for sale.



Payet has previously captured the attention of both Arsenal and Manchester United, but it is Chelsea for now, who are interested in a £36m deal for the Frenchman.

