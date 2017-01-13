Burnley bid for Robbie Brady?

Premier League minnows Burnley are reported to have lodged a £13m bid for Norwich City attacker Robbie Brady .





The Republic of Ireland international has been continuously linked with a Premier League move with Leicester City, Crystal Palace, and Sunderland among his suitors.



Sam Allardyce's Palace had failed with a £10m offer for the winger earlier in the month, and according to The Mirror, the Clarets have made a £13m approach in order to steal the march.



Norwich City currently value their asset at around £12m, and the latest bid from Sean Dyche's side is said to be enough to lure the player to Turf Moor.



The Canaries owe about 25 percent of any sell-on fee to former club Hull City, who are struggling at the bottom of the Premier League table.

