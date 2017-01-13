Burnley bid for Robbie Brady?
Premier League minnows Burnley are reported to have lodged a £13m bid for Norwich City attacker Robbie Brady.
The Republic of Ireland international has been continuously linked with a Premier League move with Leicester City, Crystal Palace, and Sunderland among his suitors.
Sam Allardyce's Palace had failed with a £10m offer for the winger earlier in the month, and according to The Mirror, the Clarets have made a £13m approach in order to steal the march.
Norwich City currently value their asset at around £12m, and the latest bid from Sean Dyche's side is said to be enough to lure the player to Turf Moor.
The Canaries owe about 25 percent of any sell-on fee to former club Hull City, who are struggling at the bottom of the Premier League table.
Sunderland news
Sunderland to block Adnan Januzaj exit
Sunderland, Watford eye Tom Cleverley move
Official Site: U23s Report: Derby County 2-2 Sunderland
Burnley news
Burnley bid for Robbie Brady?
Man Utd prepare £25m bid for Michael Keane
Official Site: Arfield and Gudmundsson Doubts For Weekend
Crystal Palace news
Carl Jenkinson to swap Arsenal for Crystal Palace
Christian Benteke off to China?
Official Site: Margetson: Great Competition For Places
Hull City news
West Brom plan Robert Snodgrass bid
Hull agree Oumar Niasse loan
Official Site: Maguire Eyeing Revenge
Leicester City news
Leicester to return for Robbie Brady
Jurgen Klopp wants Kasper Schmeichel at Liverpool
Official Site: Ranieri: We’re Ready