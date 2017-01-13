PSG eyeing surprise swoop for Chelsea striker

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly lining up a winter deal for Chelsea outcast Michy Batshuayi . The Belgian international has barely featured for the Blues this season.

Batshuayi, 23, joined the Blues from Marseille in the summer of 2016, and has since made 12 league appearances - all from the substitutes' bench.



French publication L'Equipe claims that Les Parisiens are on the search for a new centre-forward after they failed to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the summer.



Edinson Cavani has coped well as the lone striker this season, but Unai Emery is keen on signing a suitable companion in the form of Batshuayi.



The former Standard Liege graduate is eligible to participate in this season's Champions League, and this is something which Les Parisiens would prefer, given their difficult tie against Barcelona.



Paris Saint-Germain will propose a short-term loan for the player with a view to buy at the end of the campaign.

