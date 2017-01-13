Simone Zaza to join Valencia

West Ham United striker Simone Zaza has reportedly agreed terms over a temporary move to Valencia. The Italy international will have his Hammers contract terminated before sealing his switch to La Liga.

The 25-year-old joined the Hammers from Juventus on loan in summer of 2016 and has since failed to score in 11 outings in all competitions.



The marksman has not featured for the Hammers since the start of November, and according to Sky Sports News, he has now settled on a move to Valencia.



Valencia have had a poor spell in La Liga this season, and Zaza would be required to be at his best if they are to escape relegation.



The Italian will join Los Che on an initial £1.75m fee with an obligation for a permanent £14m switch in the summer.



Valencia are currently a point above the drop zone with a game in hand.

