John Terry going Nowhere - Conte

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has iterated that John Terry will not be leaving the club in the winter transfer window. The ex-England international has made just two starts for the Blues since mid-September.

Terry, 36, has been recently linked with a loan move to Bournemouth amid his lack of regular first-team football.



While being questioned over the player's future, Conte insisted that the veteran remains an integral part of the squad despite his limited game time.



"John is an important player for me, if he plays or he doesn't play," he told reporters.



"This squad needs him. He's a great player, but also a great man and for me it's fantastic to have a person like him to help me in my first season at Chelsea."



"For this reason, I repeat, John stays with us, is our player, is in my squad. And when I see the situation and I want and he deserves to play, he'll play."



Terry will take no part in the game against Leicester City over the weekend after he was sent off in the 4-1 win over Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round.

