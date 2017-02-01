Predicted Man Utd lineup vs Hull City

Manchester United will seek to extend their unbeaten run in the top-flight when they take on Hull City on Wednesday night. The Red Devils progressed to the EFL Cup finals through a 3-2 aggregate win over the Tigers earlier in the month, but they will still be wary of the threat Marco Silva's side possess upfront.





Formation: 4-2-3-1



Lineup:



Goalkeeper David de Gea is likely to slot back into the starting lineup following a much-needed rest in the FA Cup. Antonio Valencia and Luke Shaw are expected to fulfil the full-back duties.



Darmian has been a regular at left-back in recent months, but he could be slowly phased out from the first-team, given his desire to return to Milan in the summer.



Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo have formed an impeccable partnership in central defence, but this could be split with Eric Bailly likely to replace one of the two in the starting lineup.



Moving forward, veteran Michael Carrick will retain his role in the heart of the midfield alongside Ander Herrera, who featured in the dying stages of the 4-0 win over Wigan Athletic.



Paul Pogba will be fresh after his break over the weekend, and he will take up the number 10 role with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford set to occupy the wing positions.



Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been simply sensational in his debut campaign at Old Trafford, The veteran already has 14 league goals to his name, and he will seek to add a few more to his tally to get ahead of Diego Costa and Alexis Sanchez (both 15) in the top-scorers list.

