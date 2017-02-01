Hull City land Kamil Grosicki

Hull City completed the signing of Kamil Grosicki from French side Rennes on transfer deadline day. The winger has inked a three-and-a-half year deal with the Premier League strugglers.

The 28-year-old had impressed for Poland at the European championships last summer where they reached the quarter-finals only to be eliminated by eventual winners Portugal.



With Robert Snodgrass having departed earlier last month, Marco Silva had his eye on bringing an attacker, and Grosicki emerged as the preferred option.



The winger was previously close to joining Burnley in the summer transfer window before Rennes demanded an additional sum at the 11th hour.



Grosicki has been a good attacking presence for both club and country in recent seasons, and the Tigers will hope that he could come up with a similar showing for the side, who are currently rockbottom of the Premier League.

