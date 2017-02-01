Wayne Rooney receives staggering wage package to exit Man Utd

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will reportedly receive wages of around £32m-a-year, should he decide to join Beijing Guoan in the near future.





The England international has already told his close friends that he will be leaving Old Trafford at the earliest opportunity.



United boss Jose Mourinho had confirmed in his press conference that he would like to keep both Wayne Rooney and Ashley Young at the club, but it appears now that the 54-year-old is fearful of the impending interest from the Chinese Super League.



The Chinese transfer window is only due to close at the end of February, and this provides both Rooney and teammate Young will plenty of time to decide on their futures.



Rooney has previously iterated that he will honour his United contract, but the latest wage offer could be hard to turn at such a stage in his career.



The 31-year-old has had limited first-team action this season with Mourinho prepared to rotate his options in the wider areas.

