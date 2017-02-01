Palace Loan Sakho - But It Will Cost Them

Crystal Palace completed the loan signing of Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho last night in a deal that will see the Frenchman drafted in for the final fifteen Premier League games of the season, and at a staggering cost of around £3 million.





Sakho has been exiled from the Liverpool squad since pre season after a fall out with manager Jurgen Klopp and was expected to leave Anfield sooner rather than later, having not appeared for the Merseyside team this season.



He joins a Crystal Palace side who currently sit in eighteenth place in the English Premier League, having won only two of their last ten league matches. The Eagles have conceded 41 goals in their 23 matches so far, and Sam Allardyce has been on the look out to bring in a defender to tighten up the defence and reduce the amount of goals that his side concede.



Crystal Palace will pay all of Sakho's £100,000 per wages, combined with what is rumoured to be a £2 million loan fee paid to Liverpool, the deal doesn't come cheap, meaning that an unsuccessful period at Selhurst Park could cost them £3 million, along with their Premier League status.



Liverpool will also be hoping that the loan spell is a success, as they will look to offload the French international in the summer, whether that be to Palace or another interested party.









