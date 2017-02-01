Man Utd held Victor Lindelof talks on deadline day

Manchester United are reported to have held discussions over a potential move for Victor Lindelof on transfer deadline day.

The Sweden international was strongly tipped to join the Red Devils earlier last month before Jose Mourinho due to the impressive form of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo.



According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira had travelled to London on deadline day where he had finalized the permanent transfer of Helder Costa to Wolverhampton Wanderers.



United are also reported to have held talks over a potential summer move for Lindelof, but unfortunately, a deal could not be materialized on the day.



The Sweden international had emerged as a late transfer target for Chelsea during the winter transfer window, and Mourinho's side may well have to face some competition for the defender in the summer.

