Bvb turn down Marco Reus exit talk

Bvb Sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted that Marco Reus will not be leaving the club at the end of the season. The German international has been recently tipped as a future replacement for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez .





A report from WhoScored had suggested that Reus could head to the Emirates in the summer, should the Gunners admit defeat in their bid to keep Alexis.



Alexis has less than 18 months left on his current deal, and he is, for now, reluctant to ink fresh terms with the club far off from competing for the league title.



In a recent conversation with a reporter, Zorc revealed that he has no knowledge on the speculation, and deems the source to have made up the story.



"I won't waste my time with half-baked stuff. It's not known to me that Marco wants to leave us." he was quoted as saying on ESPN.



Reus, who is contracted to Borussia Dortmund until 2019, has made just six league appearances this season due to injury.

