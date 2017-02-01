Chelsea boss has his say on Dembele speculation

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has rubbished claims that his side tried to sign Celtic striker Moussa Dembele on transfer deadline day.

The 20-year-old had arrived in the English capital during the early hours of Tuesday, and this led to suggestions that he could seal a potential move to Stamford Bridge.



Reports had therein claimed that Dembele was in London solely for medical reasons, and it had nothing to do with his future.



Following the Blues' 1-1 draw at Anfield, Conte clarified that his club were never in the hunt for the Frenchman, and deemed the story as 'pure speculation'.



Dembele has been a revelation for Brendan Rodgers' side this campaign, and his tally of 20 goals in all competitions has certainly captured interest from several elite clubs.



The former Fulham man could be expected to leave Parkhead in the summer, should any side match his £40m valuation.

