Galatasaray failed with late approach for Vincent Janssen

Turkish giants Galatasaray had failed with a loan attempt for Vincent Janssen, according to his agent. The Dutch footballer has struggled to attain regular playing time at Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Janssen, 22, joined Spurs from AZ Alkmaar in the summer and has since netted just four goals in all competitions for the club.



While speaking to ESPN, Agent Louis Laros revealed that his client was the subject of a temporary move from Gala, but Spurs were not keen on letting him go before the transfer deadline.



The Holland international has not lived to his hype since his move from the Eredivisie, and he currently finds himself clinging to a regular role from the substitutes' bench.



Janssen has not scored in the top flight for Spurs since his spot kick goal against Leicester City more than three months ago.

