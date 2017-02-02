Danny Rose sidelined for four weeks with knee problem

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose has been ruled out for at least four weeks after he sustained a knee injury in no-score draw versus Sunderland.





The England international was subbed late in the first-half after he was found limping following a challenge by opposition right-back Billy Jones.



A report from The Sun claims that the left-sided defender will miss the rest of February due to the incident, and this could in turn affect Spurs challenge for the Premier League title.



Ben Davies is expected to fulfil the left-back duties in Rose's absence, and it could be a tester for young Welshman given the club's packed schedule which includes a tough trip to Anfield.



Tottenham Hotspur failed to close the gap on league leaders Chelsea in midweek, and currently find themselves nine points adrift of their London rivals.

