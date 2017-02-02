Chelsea in talks with Courtois replacement?

Premier League leaders Chelsea are reported to have held talks with Joe Hart regarding a potential move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.





The England international is widely expected to return to the Premier League once his loan spell at Torino concludes in May this year.



Hart is unlikely to retain his position under Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, and this could eventually see him join a rival club preferably Chelsea as per the report,



According to The Express, the 29-year-old had met up with Chelsea officials in Milan yesterday as he bids to seal a move to west London next season.



Blues number one Thibaut Courtois has emerged as the top target for Real Madrid for the summer, and it is said that the Belgian would favour a return to the Spanish capital where he had fond memories with Atletico Madrid - three-year loan spell between 2011-14.



Hart has appeared in 20 league outings for Torino this term, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

