Antonio Conte has his eye on £100m triple swoop

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will reportedly go on a huge spending spree in the summer after having endured a quiet January transfer window.





The Blues managed to keep hold of most of their star players apart from trio Oscar, Branislav Ivanovic, and Mikel, who were on the fringes of the first-team squad.



According to The Mirror, the Italian coach has lined up his potential targets for the summer already with Celtic's Moussa Dembele being at the top of his wishlist.



Dembele had been linked with a £30m switch to west London on deadline day, but the Blues were never in the running to seal the proposed transfer.



Meanwhile, unsettled Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata and Southampton's Virgil van Dijk are the others being linked with a potential switch to Stamford Bridge for the next campaign.



Chelsea are currently cruising at the top of the league standings and are already nine points adrift of London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

