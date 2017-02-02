Zlatan could leave Man Utd in the summer - Raiola

Manchester United could lose the services of veteran star Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the summer, according to his agent.





The former Sweden international has been in sublime touch for the Red Devils this season and has already netted 14 goals in the top flight.



Zlatan currently has a clause in his contract which could extend his United stay until the summer of 2018, but Mino Raiola feels that his client could opt for a challenge elsewhere.



The 35-year-old was expecting to join Italian club Napoli at the start of the season, but unfortunately, their lack of interest ultimately urged him to test himself in the Premier League.



Raiola has now made a surprise statement to suggest that Zlatan could realise his dream of playing for Napoli before calling quits on his professional career.



"He [Zlatan] knows what the love of the Neapolitans means and that passion has always attracted him," he told Radio CRC. "I know that De Laurentiis knows him, and with Zlatan, you never know what could happen."

