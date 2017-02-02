Tony Pulis reveals why Rondon is unsettled

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has insisted that star striker Salomon Rondon is not unsettled amid interest from the Chinese Super League.





The Venezuela international had an average performance in the 1-1 draw versus Middlesbrough where he missed an easy chance to earn his side all three points.



Following the game, Pulis revealed that the centre-forward is content with his stay at the Hawthorns after the club snubbed a £32m offer from Tianjin Quanjian.



He added that the Chinese interest has not turned the player's head, and it is rather some family issues which he is currently dealing with.



West Brom have performed above expectations this term, and currently have an outside chance of challenging for a European place come the end of the season.

