Lampard Retires

Former England and Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard has announced his retirement from football, despite a number of "exciting offers" to continue playing.

38 year old Lampard announced his decision on social media on Thursday, after his contract with MLS side New York City expired in November and deciding to turn down a number of new offers.



Lampard started out at West Ham United, before a £11 million move to Chelsea in 2001. He would go on to make 649 appearances for the London club, scoring a club-record 211 goals from his central midfield position. During this time, he established himself as a club legend, winning the Champions League, three Premier Leagues, four FA Cups, two League Cups, one Europa League and also a Community Shield.



In 2014, Lampard was released by Chelsea and signed for New York City. This was not the end of his Premier League career though, returning in September of that year, on a loan deal with Manchester City. During that spell, Lampard made 32 appearances, scoring six goals, one of which was against former team Chelsea.



The England man also had a long international career, making 106 appearances for his country, resulting in 29 goals, This spanned across several major tournaments, where England failed to fulfill their potential.



Lampard is undoubtedly a modern icon in the game, and he is expected to work in a coaching or managerial role at some point in the future.









