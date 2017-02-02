Striker returns to Man Utd after club terminate deal

Young striker James Wilson has returned to parent club Manchester United after Derby County decided to cut short his loan contract.

The 21-year-old, who came through the youth system at Old Trafford, joined the Championship side on a temporary deal at the start of the campaign.



He followed to sustain a knee injury in October, and this forced him to head back to Old Trafford where he has since undergone a surgery.



Wilson has been recuperating from his long-term problem over the past few months, and the Rams have now decided to terminate his contract.



"Derby County would like to take this opportunity to wish James a successful return to fitness and every success in the future." a statement read on Derby's official website.



Wilson has made just 15 league appearances for Manchester United since making his debut under former boss Ryan Giggs in 2014.

