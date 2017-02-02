Man Utd turn down Griezmann link

Manchester United have reportedly dismissed suggestions that they have an agreement in place to sign Antoine Griezmann in the summer.

The Atletico Madrid forward has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford with sources in France claiming that the Red Devils have settled personal terms with the 25-year-old.



However, according to PA Sport, the Mancunian giants are nowhere close to agreeing a deal for the attacker, and Griezmann still remains under the clutches of Atleti.



The former Real Sociedad man has more than four years left on his previous deal, and he is unlikely to leave Vicente Calderon in the summer unless any club matches his £86m release clause.



Apart from United, the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea have also been credited with interest for the Frenchman who is said to favour a future move to the Premier League.



Manchester United were held out to a 0-0 draw versus Hull City in midweek, and this sees them four points adrift of Liverpool, who hold the final Champions League place.

