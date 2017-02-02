Where next for Joe Hart?

After Pep Guardiola sent Joe Hart on loan to Torino it appears that his lengthy spell at Manchester City could soon be coming to an end.

Despite the quality that he possesses there are a surprisingly small amount of clubs that appear to be willing to battle for his signature. With his loan spell at Torino coming to an end, the next decision he makes could be the most important.



Could he stay?



It seems very unlikely that Joe Hart would want to stay at the Etihad stadium. Despite amassing over 250 City appearances and being a key member of the title winning squad of 2012 and 2014, he was immediately forced away by new boss Pep Guardiola. The reason given was that he wasn’t good enough with his feet and, despite protests from fans of the club, he was sent out on loan to Torino while Chilean Claudio Bravo joined from Barcelona as his replacement. However Bravo hasn’t covered himself in glory. High profile errors in the Manchester derby planted a seed of doubt inside supporters mind, and this seed soon blossomed after it became apparent that he couldn’t do the fundamental task of keeping the ball out of the net. It seems unlikely though that Guardiola would admit to his mistake and he looks likely to either stick with Bravo or sign another replacement, leaving Joe Hart on the scrapheap once again.



Back to Italy?



Despite an early wobble the former Shrewsbury and Birmingham shot stopper has thrived in Italy. Despite Torino being stuck in mid table, Hart has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Serie A. However this will only last for the one season. Despite the great performances, the 29 year old's wages of £110,000 per week is simply too high for the Turin club.



What about China?



Despite the fact that pretty much all of the Chinese Super League clubs could afford his wages, Joe Hart will not be moving to Asia. This is because of a rule for Chinese clubs that states that a team’s goalkeeper must be Chinese. Unfortunately for Joe this means he will not be able to earn £300,000 per week. It’s a tough life for some isn’t it?



So where will he go?



If I had to predict I’d go for Liverpool. Their goalkeeping position has been under scrutiny for a few years now, and this could be a perfect opportunity to get a world class keeper in, for a relatively low fee. At only 29 you would say that Joe Hart could be at Anfield for many years, and could be just what Liverpool need to bring silverware back to Merseyside once more.

