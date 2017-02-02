Eden Hazard could miss Arsenal clash

Belgian international Eden Hazard is reportedly deemed doubtful for this weekend's key encounter against Arsenal. The midfielder has been far from his best in recent weeks.





According to Sportsmole, the 26-year-old is currently playing with a minor hamstring niggle which he sustained in the 3-0 win over Leicester City earlier in the month.



The attacker has been subbed off in each of his last two outings against Hull City and Liverpool, and there is a thought that he may not complete the full 90 minutes versus the Gunners on Saturday.



Teammate David Luiz is also reported to be playing through the pain barrier with the Brazilian yet to overcome a knee problem incurred due to the nasty challenge from Manchester City's Sergio Aguero in December.



Chelsea currently hold a nine-point gap over Arsenal at the top of the table, and a victory over the Gunners combined with negative results elsewhere could put them 12 points clear in the standings.

