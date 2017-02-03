Arsenal blow! Key duo ruled out of Chelsea clash

Arsenal are likely to be without both Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud when they make the visit to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.





Ramsey had sustained a calf problem in the 2-1 defeat to Watford in midweek, and this has ruled him out for the best part of the month.



Meanwhile, Giroud was subbed off midway through the surprise loss, and Arsene Wenger has now confirmed he is struggling with an ankle problem.



The duo have been regulars in the starting lineup in recent weeks, and their absence could dent the Gunners' chances of earning a positive result in west London.



Arsene Wenger's side have not defeated Chelsea away from home since the 5-3 win back in 2011, and they will have to put up their best game in order to come up with a much-needed victory.



Danny Welbeck and Oxlade-Chamberlain could be the ideal replacements for the pair whilst there is also the possibility that Lucas Perez could compete with the former for a starting role.

