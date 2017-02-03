How Arsenal will lineup vs Chelsea without injured duo

Arsenal will seek to close the gap on league leaders Chelsea when they take on their London rivals at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.





The Gunners broke their five-year winless streak against the Blues earlier this season where they earned a convincing 3-0 win at the Emirates.



However, Antonio Conte's side have since worked on their defence, and their change to the 3-4-3 formation has done wonders in their pursuit of the title.



Formation: 4-2-3-1



Lineup:



Petr Cech received some criticism from the Gunners' faithful for his performance at Watford. The Czech is not to blame for the goals conceded but the fans expect their keeper to be at his best.



Hector Bellerin is likely to take up his place at right-back after he was rested in midweek whilst Nacho Monreal will occupy the left side of the defence.



Shkodran Mustafi had not suffered a defeat in an Arsenal shirt until the 2-1 humbling by Watford. He will seek to return to his best form alongside Laurent Koscielny in central defence.



Francis Coquelin is currently the sole central midfielder present for the Gunners. He will play the shield role with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain getting the nod over the young Ainsley Maitland-Niles at the centre of the park.



Alex Iwobi was impressive in short spells versus Watford, but he could be probably dropped in place of Theo Walcott. Walcott will feature on the right wing with Lucas Perez on the other flank whilst Mesut Ozil will occupy the number 10 role.



Danny Welbeck is likely to get a run in after the 60-minute mark, and for this, we predict that Alexis Sanchez will lead the line for Arsenal on the day.

