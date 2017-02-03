Predicted Chelsea lineup vs Arsenal with key player missing
Premier League leaders Chelsea will seek to move further clear of their rivals when they host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.
The Blues currently hold a nine-point lead over London duo Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, and a victory on Saturday could put them in pole position to lift the title.
Team News:
Both Eden Hazard and David Luiz are said to be playing through pain in recent games. The duo could be rested for the key clash.
Formation: 3-4-3
Lineup:
Belgian international Thibaut Courtois will retain his role between the sticks as he has throughout the league campaign.
With David Luiz doubtful, the defence could be tweaked for the first time in many months with Kurt Zouma playing in the middle of a back three alongside Cesar Azpilicueta and Gary Cahill.
Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso have been regulars in the right and left wing-back positions respectively, and no changes are expected.
Cesc Fabregas produced a dismal performance versus his former club last term, and this could urge Conte to stick with Nemanja Matic and N'Golo Kante in central midfield.
Both Pedro and Willian have been competing for places this term, but the two could feature on the day with Eden Hazard carrying a hamstring problem.
Diego Costa will be expected to start, and he will seek to torment the Gunners' defence which was rather shaky in the 2-1 defeat to Watford in midweek.
