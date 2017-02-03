Predicted Liverpool XI vs Hull City

Jurgen Klopp 's Liverpool will seek to earn first league win of 2017 when they take on relegation-threatened Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday.





Marco Silva's side played a tough 0-0 draw versus on Wednesday, and this could put them at a disadvantage compared to the Reds who had an extra day's break after their 1-1 scoreline against leaders Chelsea.



Formation: 4-3-3



Lineup:



Simon Mignolet made up for his free-kick howler with a brilliant penalty save to earn his side a point versus Chelsea. He will retain the number one role.



The back four is unlikely to be changed with Nathaniel Clyne and James Milner occupying the full-back positions while Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip will take the central defensive duties.



Emre Can has been particularly average whenever he has started. He could be dropped with Sadio Mane back in the mix.



Skipper Jordan Henderson will take up the holding midfield role with Adam Lallana and Georginio Wijnaldum likely to play ahead of him in what could be a potential midfield three.



The Reds have sorely missed Mane since the turn of the year. Klopp is likely to hand the Senegalese his first start since his AFCON return as the Reds seek to end their four-match winless league streak.



Mane will start in his preferred position on the right wing with Philippe Coutinho on the left side of the attack, whilst Roberto Firmino will probably play between the two.

