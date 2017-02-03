Predicted Man Utd lineup vs Leicester City without Michael Carrick

Manchester United take on Premier League champions Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Red Devils have remained unbeaten in the league since November but draws to Stoke City and Hull City have put them further behind the top four.





Claudio Ranieri's side have on the other hand had a dismal title defence, but they do have the odd surprise in store for the big boys.



Formation: 4-2-3-1



Lineup:



Spain international David de Gea is a straightforward pick for the starting lineup after having featured in each and every league game for the side.



Antonio Valencia and Daley Blind are expected to retain their positions at right-back and left-back respectively.



Jose Mourinho has hinted that Eric Bailly would feature in the coming games, and this could see one of Phil Jones or Marcus Rojo being rested for the Foxes clash in central defence.



Michael Carrick has been in-and-out of the starting lineup in recent weeks. He could be rested in place of Marouane Fellaini who will accompany Ander Herrera in the heart of the midfield.



Henrikh Mkhitaryan has blown hot and cold since his stunning scorpion kick versus Sunderland. He will, without doubt, start on the right wing with Marcus Rashford on the left while Paul Pogba will start in his familiar number 10 role.



Zlatan Ibrahimovic has not scored in his last three outings in all competitions. The Swede is critical to United's chances of success, and he will hope to have his goalscoring boots on at Leicester on Sunday.

