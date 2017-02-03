Inter Milan plot Sergio Aguero move

Serie A giants Inter Milan are lining up a summer bid for Manchester City star Sergio Aguero . The Argentine has been restricted of playing time since Gabriel Jesus' arrival at the Etihad.





According to Calciomercato, the Nerazzurri are hopeful of luring the striker to San Siro in what could be a major spending spree in the summer transfer window.



Aguero was warming the bench during City's 4-0 victory at West Ham United, and he could face a similar situation in the coming months with Jesus emerging as the preferred centre-forward option.



City recently confirmed that they have extended Aguero's stay until 2020, and this could just be a formality to earn a better resale value from the player.



Inter Milan, who are currently under a Chinese consortium, will be pushing for the Champions League places this term as they seek to lure some of the best talents in Europe during the next campaign.



Aguero has netted over 150 goals for Manchester City since arriving from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011.

